MAQUOKETA, Iowa — Jackson County supervisors this week decided to hold off on a vote on a bond measure that would finance a new county jail.
Supervisors had been considering a March vote on the issuance of up to $6.85 million in bonds to build a new 50-bed facility. But now they are leaning toward waiting until August or September, they said during a recent meeting.
Officials have twice gone to voters in an effort to get the project off the ground. They said the current 12-person jail has security and safety issues and is on the verge of being shuttered by state officials.
However, on both attempts, project leaders have failed to gain support from 60% of voters, a required threshold for the measure to pass.
Supervisor Jack Willey this week said he’s concerned about the negative comments raised during last week’s Jail Advisory Committee meeting. Several attendees were worried about the increased project cost, noting the failed bond measure in August was for $6.5 million.
Committee members asked why residents would vote for a facility that costs more and has the same number of beds with no change in design, other than a move to the Timber City Industrial Park instead of land near Walmart.
Supervisor Mike Steines agreed that waiting until fall is a good idea. However, Supervisor Larry McDevitt argued in favor of a March vote because a jail is needed sooner than next year.
However, Steve Schroeder, chief deputy with the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department and leader of the county’s jail advisory committee, agreed that holding off is the best move to allow officials time to refine the plan.