PEOSTA, Iowa — A Dubuque teacher will take over as principal of Seton Catholic School next school year.
Eric Meyer will join Seton on July 1, according to a release Tuesday from the Catholic school system’s leaders. He succeeds Mary Smock, who has served as principal for 13 years and who accepted a position with the Archdiocese of Dubuque as associate director of Catholic education.
Meyer is a math and computer science teacher in Dubuque public schools, according to the release. He previously taught in Cuba City, Wis., and served as a substitute teacher in Dubuque’s Holy Family Catholic Schools system.
Children in preschool through fifth grade are served at Seton’s Peosta campus. Grades six through eight attend classes at Seton’s Farley campus.