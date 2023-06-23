Today, Grand Ballroom, Dubuque County Fairgrounds, 14569 Old Highway Road
6 p.m. The third annual fundraiser for Almost Home will feature live music and a silent auction. No cover charge, but food and beverages will be available for purchase. More information: partyonpurpose.org.
3 Doors Down: Away From the Sun Anniversary Tour
Today, Back Waters Stage, Q Casino, 1855 Greyhound Park Road
Gates open at 6:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. The Grammy Award-nominated rock band is on tour celebrating its sophomore album, “Away from the Sun.” Candlebox will be the special guest. Admission: $54.99 to $85, plus taxes and fees. Tickets available at: ticketmaster.com/event/20005E6F9DB2AA07. More information: backwatersstage.com.
Galena Center for the Arts’ ChalkFest
Saturday, Galena Center for the Arts parking lot, 971 Gear St., Galena, Ill.
8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Chalk artists of all ages can compete in groups of four or alone, and visitors can come enjoy live music with art. Guest artist John Soukup will be featured. Food, drinks and ice cream will be available for purchase. Spaces assigned first come, first served. Entry fee is $20 per person and includes a box of chalk. Pre-register at: galenacenterforthearts.com. Same-day registration: 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at the center. Guest admission: Free.
Corkless in Galena
Saturday, Depot Park, 91 Bouthillier St., Galena, Ill.
Noon to 6 p.m. Music, food and art will accompany a lineup of family-owned, Illinois-based wineries. Admission: $20 for wine tasting, $5 for designated drivers and ages 21 and under. Tickets available at: corklessingalena.simpletix.com or at the gate. More information: corklessgalena.com.
Ski Bellevue Water Ski Show
Saturday, Mississippi River south of Lock and Dam No. 12, Bellevue, Iowa
4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Bring lawn chairs, blankets and beverages, gather along the banks of the Mississippi River and watch local skiers perform. Admission: Free, but donations welcome. More information: facebook.com/skibellevue.
HerbFest 2023
Sunday, Herb Garden area, Dubuque Arboretum and Botanical Gardens, 3800 Arboretum Drive
9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This year’s featured herb is ginger. Come learn about growing your own herbs and check out a silent auction, take herb garden tours, try some treats and pick up some to take home. Admission: Free. More information: dubuquearboretum.net/herbfest.
6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Dubuque Symphony Orchestra participates in the free concert series with favorite works and composers, including light classics, movie soundtracks, patriotic pieces and more. Admission: Free, but donations welcome. More information: dubuquearboretum.net.