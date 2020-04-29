A little more than one year ago, Dubuque resident Donna Jobgen-Duehr started working for the food delivery service EatStreet in hopes of generating some extra cash.
Today her job seems less like a side hustle and more like a duty.
Jobgen-Duehr delivers hot meals to residents forced into isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the process, she helps local businesses struggling to stay afloat.
“I feel like what we’re doing now is essential,” she said. “A lot of these mom and pop restaurants need us to survive.”
Jobgen-Duehr’s experience is one example of how the pandemic is affecting workers in the so-called “gig economy,” a labor market populated by independent contractors.
For some companies, including EatStreet, COVID-19 has ushered in a period of unprecedented growth. But the virus has hammered home rental company Airbnb and ride-sharing companies such as Uber.
Matt Howard, co-founder and CEO of EatStreet, believes the sweeping changes taking place now could have a lasting impact.
“I think this could fundamentally change consumer behavior,” he said. “People are trying new products, and if they like how it works, they’ll continue using them when things return to normal.”
RAPID SHIFT
For EatStreet, the surge in demand has been dramatic.
Howard said orders in Dubuque have nearly doubled since mid-March, when the virus forced restaurants to close their doors to dine-in customers.
EatStreet has grown from about 30 drivers in Dubuque to 50 since then. The number of Dubuque restaurants working with EatStreet has jumped from 59 to 84.
To keep up with growing demand, the company quadrupled the number of employees entering menu data into its system.
“When this first started, we knew we were in a unique position to help the restaurants,” Howard said. “It’s really been an all-hands-on-deck approach to work with them and get them live as fast as we can.”
STUCK IN DECLINE
Other corners of the gig economy have grown quieter.
Danielle Stowell has rented out a portion of her Dubuque home on Airbnb since 2016. Last year, she had guests on 96 nights.
But Stowell hasn’t had a guest since February and has no bookings on the calendar.
Stowell’s main source of income comes from her event-planning business, which orchestrates weddings, fundraisers and community gatherings. With many of these events canceled, income from her primary job and her side gig has dried up at the same time.
“In the past, I’d used Airbnb for a little extra spending money,” Stowell said. “But now, I would be putting it toward bills. That extra money would be pretty great.”
Those in the ride-sharing industry also are struggling.
Charles Foulk started driving for Lyft in February 2017.
He was hoping that the ride-sharing service would help him generate extra income this spring, but COVID-19 forced him to reconsider.
“My mom has been staying with me since she had heart surgery back in January,” Foulk said. “She is more susceptible to the virus. I just don’t want to risk it.”
Gig economy workers are eligible for some federal support.
Airbnb and Uber were among the companies that lobbied lawmakers to create a safety net for those in the gig economy.
The $2.2 trillion federal stimulus package — known as the CARES Act — allowed independent contractors to apply for unemployment benefits. In a press release issued by Uber, the company stated that this marked the “first time ever” that the U.S. has extended unemployment insurance to such workers.
STAYING SAFEIn addition to delivering for EatStreet, Jobgen-Duehr also helps onboard employees who are new to the company. Many are desperate for a new source of cash.
“A lot of these people are telling me they’ve lost their jobs and they need some supplemental income,” she said.
Those who are new to EatStreet quickly learn about the safety measures in place.
The company is encouraging “no-contact” delivery, a practice in which drivers leave food at the customer’s door without seeing them in person.
Howard, the company’s CEO, said EatStreet is shipping hand sanitizer and gloves to its drivers and providing a stipend that employees can use to buy protective masks.
Jobgen-Duehr said she wears a mask whenever she enters a restaurant.
“I have my gloves, my wipes and my hand sanitizer, but I am not too worried about it,” she said. “What we’re doing is really important to a lot of people.”