A Dubuque assistant principal is in line to become Dubuque Community Schools' next chief human resources officer.
The district announced today that Brian Kuhle, assistant principal for activities and athletics at Hempstead High School, will step into the role, pending approval by school board members at their Monday, April 11, meeting. Kuhle then would transition into the role over the next few months and assume the position full time on July 1, according to a press release.
He will succeed Amy Hawkins, who was recently named the district’s next superintendent.
“Brian is an outstanding administrator with strong communication skills and a focus on relationship building,” said Hawkins in the release. “His enthusiasm and positive attitude align perfectly with his dedication to student success and work to empower staff to be at their best for students and families.”
Kuhle assumed the assistant principal position at Hempstead in 2014. He oversees all extracurricular activities, fine arts programming and 21 varsity athletic teams at the school.
Before serving as assistant principal, Kuhle taught and coached at both Hempstead and Western Dubuque High School. He holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in secondary education from Western Illinois University, a Master of Arts in education degree in school leadership from University of Northern Iowa and an advanced studies certificate in superintendency, also from UNI.