August convictions and deferments in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County for charges of operating while intoxicated. All are first offenses unless otherwise noted. The date listed is the date of arrest.
- Eric F. Recker, 32; Feb. 12.
- Samuel J. Becker, 61; Jan. 6.
- Sebastian J. Boch, 50; April 29.
- Glade S. Cox, 32; Dec. 26.
- Raudah A. Khaalis, 61; March 10.
- Mark M. Pabst, 60; June 9; second offense.
- Ryan J. LaPage, 23; March 13.
- David M. McKenna, 34; Nov. 1; second offense.
- Brooks D. Mitchell, 30; Feb. 1.
- Francis E. Paar, 63; April 19.
- Nicholas F. Moreland, 37; Oct. 26, 2018; third offense.