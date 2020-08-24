Authorities have resumed their search for a man who reportedly fell into the Mississippi River at Dubuque on Saturday night.
“We are continuing the search this morning,” Dubuque Police Department Lt. Ted McClimon confirmed in an email to the Telegraph Herald.
Police received a call at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday that a 31-year-old man had fallen into the river near Schmitt Harbor, according to McClimon.
Agencies assisting the police during an extensive Sunday included the Dubuque and East Dubuque (Ill.) fire departments, Dubuque County Conservation, Iowa Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard.
Authorities have not yet released the man’s name.