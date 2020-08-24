Authorities pause search for man who fell into Mississippi River at Dubuque

Stretch of Jo Daviess County road to be closed for construction

Short stretch of Dubuque's Main Street closed this week

Dubuque official takes municipal post in Wisconsin

UPDATE: 2 injured, including 1 officer, in apartment fire in Darlington

Nine additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours

UPDATE: Authorities pause search for man who fell into Mississippi River at Dubuque

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Saturday)