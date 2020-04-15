Five Flags Center in Dubuque recently announced a new date for a tribute show that had been postponed.
“Beatles vs. Stones: A Musical Showdown” now will be held Sept. 25 at Five Flags Theater, according to a press release. The show originally was scheduled for May 21.
Tickets purchased for the May date will be honored and do not need to be exchanged for new tickets.
Purchasers of tickets to the canceled March 14 show “In My Life: A Musical Theater Tribute to the Beatles” also can exchange their tickets for the Sept. 25 show.