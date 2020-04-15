News in your town

Report deems upper Mississippi the No. 1 most-endangered waterway in U.S.

Love from afar: Dubuque couple shares love while social distancing

Authorities: Dubuque man seriously injured in crash after high-speed chase through 2 counties

Dubuque lab begins testing some patients with COVID-19 symptoms

Voters OK ballot measures in Southwestern, Cassville school districts

COVID-19 cases: 1 death reported in Clayton County; new cases in Grant, Jones counties

Dubuque bank pledges up to $200,000 for disaster recovery fund

Shullsburg picks new mayor; more results in from SW Wisconsin election

Dubuque authorities warn of phone scammers using spoofed number to pose as deputies

RAGBRAI organizers to determine status of event by next week

Clayton County officials report 1st COVID-19 death

UPDATE: New confirmed COVID-19 cases include 2 in Grant County, 1 in Jones County

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday afternoon)

Maquoketa manufacturing facilities closing; 125 jobs lost

Winners from 2 Iowa County districts unknown following spring election

3 incumbents re-elected to Platteville School Board

Maquoketa state park open, but caves closure extended

6 incumbents, 1 write-in elected to PDC posts

Dubuque-based financial institution donating $1.2 million for COVID-19 relief

Police: Dubuque woman stabbed man during altercation

Organizers cancel Lancaster festival due to COVID-19

Dubuque venue reschedules Beatles, Rolling Stones tribute show

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Tuesday morning)

Cassville business owners donate $30,000 to hospital

Southwestern school district voters pass $2.5 million ballot measure

Dubuque teen accused of sending explicit photo to girl

Authorities: Driver hurt in Grant County crash caused by animal distraction

2 hurt in rollover crash in Grant County

5 Dubuque projects to be honored with historic preservation awards

Dubuque Community School Board OKs budget with levy rate decrease

CORRECTED: Election results from Platteville, Lancaster, SW Wisconsin

Western Dubuque launches fundraising page for West Delaware show choir

Company to construct unmanned fuel station in Clayton County

Ed-Co names new elementary school principal

City of Dubuque to open housing assistance waiting list