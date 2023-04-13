A bill advancing in the Iowa House of Representatives would require parental approval for access to social media accounts by Iowans younger than 18, while mandating that social media companies get parents’ permission to collect data on those users.
As originally introduced, the bill would have banned Iowans younger than 18 from maintaining social media accounts and fined companies that allowed it $1,000 per violation. The House Ways and Means Committee amended it this week to instead ban social media companies from collecting certain data (such as name, telephone number, Social Security number or geolocation), some of which is required to create and hold an account, from users under 18 without first getting “verifiable parental consent,” while keeping the same fine language.
Some of the specified data is required to create or maintain a profile on several platforms, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and TikTok.
The bill resembles those passed already this year by Republican-led state legislatures in Utah and Arkansas, and being considered in Texas and other states.
Reached Wednesday, Western Dubuque Community School District Superintendent Dan Butler commented on how ambitious the bill was.
“I wonder if it will go anywhere,” he said. “That would be pretty giant if it did. ... When we’re talking about kids and appropriate behavior (on social media), sure, there are parent concerns.”
The House Ways and Means Committee this week voted to approve the bill, 14-9, with all Democrats — including Iowa Rep. Chuck Isenhart, D-Dubuque — and two Republicans voting against it. All other Republicans on the committee voted in favor, including eastern Iowa Reps. Craig Johnson, R-Independence, Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, and Anne Osmundson, R-Volga.
Isenhart said in an email that, due to his opposition, he could offer no insight into benefits of the bill.
“Perhaps the other three members of the Ways and Means Committee who represent people in Dubuque County and who made the bill a priority can explain it better than I,” he said.
Lundgren said she supported the bill, but that it would only protect children if parents participated.
“Shaming, bullying, inappropriate content, suicide idolization, dangerous tricks, pranks, and dares are adding to the brain health issues our children are experiencing,” she said in an email. “I am hopeful that this bill, if passed, will create that engagement with parents as to what may be going on in their children’s social media accounts because they will have to approve them.”
Other Republicans who spoke in favor of the bill during the Ways and Means meeting said it would protect young Iowans and continue the lawmakers’ work to empower parents’ choices for their children. Democrats who opposed the bill voiced concern about unintended consequences, including for school districts’ ability to share news on their own social media accounts, and said the bill was written too broadly.
The bill was opposed by lobbyists on behalf of Meta Platforms Inc., the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and Google LLC and its affiliates. Only Iowa Catholic Conference — representing Catholic schools — registered in favor of the bill.
Dubuque parent Amelia White said, while waiting to pick up her son from George Washington Middle School on Wednesday, that she supports efforts to give parents more direct oversight of their children’s social media accounts.
“I think there should be more control for parents with social media,” she said. “I even think social media accounts for children should be connected to a parent’s email account so they can know what’s going on.”
White said that if the bill could get the support needed in the Legislature to pass, she is all for it.
As for how the bill would change operations at area schools if it becomes law, Dubuque Community School District Chief Technology Director Coby Culbertson said that is yet to be seen.
“This bill in particular looks like it’s more geared toward outside of the school day,” he said. “But that landscape is changing from state to state when it comes to social media. As with all bills going through the Legislature, we’re continuing to monitor it.”
Federal law already requires social media platforms to have parental consent before collecting data of would-be users younger than 13 years old.
Butler acknowledged those “safeguards” companies have put in place but said that students currently begin increasing social media use from 13 to 18 years old.
“That’s the target age range of kids who are just getting access to their own devices — middle school to high school,” he said.
Different levels of government are increasing their scrutiny of social media platforms and proposing new regulations. President Joe Biden and members of Congress have pressured TikTok’s parent company to sell shares owned by entities tied to the Chinese government. Congress also has questioned other top social media executives in recent months.
While government continues to change the way it wants to oversee social media, Butler said that his district will continue its own efforts to keep students safe online.
“We do have policies and safeguards in place,” he said. “We just try to continue to educate kids about the strong benefits of social media — that it can be a tool for networking and communication — but also the pitfalls, where you can get yourself into serious issues — bullying complaints, peer abuse.”
The bill is qualified for consideration by the full House, having passed Ways and Means.
There was no companion bill in the Iowa Senate as of Wednesday afternoon.
