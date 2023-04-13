A bill advancing in the Iowa House of Representatives would require parental approval for access to social media accounts by Iowans younger than 18, while mandating that social media companies get parents’ permission to collect data on those users.

As originally introduced, the bill would have banned Iowans younger than 18 from maintaining social media accounts and fined companies that allowed it $1,000 per violation. The House Ways and Means Committee amended it this week to instead ban social media companies from collecting certain data (such as name, telephone number, Social Security number or geolocation), some of which is required to create and hold an account, from users under 18 without first getting “verifiable parental consent,” while keeping the same fine language.

