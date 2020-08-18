News in your town

Where is COVID-19? Maps of confirmed cases in Illinois, Iowa, Wisconsin (as of Monday)

COVID-19 prompts cancellation of Baby Shark Live! in Dubuque

Grants available for minority-owned Dubuque businesses impacted by COVID-19

Schreiner Memorial Library to see outdoor improvements

Open house to discuss forest stewardship plans in Jackson County

Dyersville City Hall, police department open by appointment only

Emergency grants now available to Lancaster businesses

Motorcyclist airlifted after crash in Jo Daviess County

Bellevue State Bank donates $6,000 to local schools for COVID-19 measures

Galena fundraiser to pay homage to famous women of history

Grant County officials take possession of Lancaster property

2 hurt when motorcycle strikes deer in Dubuque County

1 person injured when vehicle strikes rear of semi south of Dubuque

Galena library reopens after closure due to potential COVID-19 exposure

Dubuque council OKs earlier closing time at Vets, change to Jule fare rates

17 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County; 2nd death, 6 more cases in Jo Daviess County

Southwest Tech kicks off socially distanced fall semester

Local officials caution against 'spontaneous volunteers' heading to hard-hit counties, but promise assistance

Local law enforcement reports

Dubuque teen arrested on rape charge

Galena holds off on increasing vacation rental units in town

Kieler company executive, husband killed in Missouri plane crash

Dubuque council rejects chamber request to alter mask ordinance

UPDATE: Kieler company executive, husband killed in Missouri plane crash

System flaw leads to incorrect reporting of new COVID-19 cases, lower 14-day positivity rates in Iowa

UPDATE: Southwest Arterial now open to traffic

UPDATE: Lane reopened following semi fire in Grant County that closed highway

11 more COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; additional cases in Clayton, Delaware, Jackson counties

Food truck event set for Friday in Dubuque

Carnegie-Stout receives accreditation from state library

Biz Buzz: ED businesses expand; Dubuque bar changes hands; credit union branches out

Clayton County volunteer to be inducted into 4-H Hall of Fame

No injuries, vehicles damaged in shooting in Dubuque

Person who makes a difference: Dubuque volunteer a phone call away for those in need

Dubuque council, mayor to pursue code of ethics, social media policy

Dubuque council considering new fare structure for Jule

Digitization project to benefit Dubuque County veterans; birth, marriage certificates also included

Platteville Business Incubator seeks facelift

5 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, lowest total since late June