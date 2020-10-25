In the last weeks before Election Day 2020, the two major parties are searching everywhere for the area’s last undecided voters — including those voting for the first time.
Loras College political science professor Chris Budzisz noted that this has been a particularly unusual campaign cycle on area college campuses.
“Normally, you’d have the college Republicans or college Democrats out, trying to whip up support on campus,” he said. “Oftentimes, campaigns would have low-level staffers coordinating youth vote efforts, going from campus to campus.”
But COVID-19 has quashed this kind of in-person vote rallying.
“I get the feeling the students are following things, but the campaigns must be doing things on social media that I can’t see,” Budzisz said.
Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chairman Ben Wilker said that’s exactly where his staff are — online.
“Sure, you don’t see people out and about like you normally do,” he said. “But we have had more interest there than ever, when people are talking on phone calls and direct messaging via Twitter.”
Republican Party of Iowa Chairman Jeff Kaufmann said it is heavily invested in the “digital world” to get younger voters west of the Mississippi River as well.
“Even among state legislative candidates, we will set records spending on social campaigning,” he said.
But Kaufmann — also a government professor — said he had seen less attention paid to his students directly from the presidential campaigns, digitally or otherwise.
“I always had, during a presidential year especially, a person from each of the presidential campaigns call and see if they could try and recruit volunteers,” he said. “But the (presidential) campaigns are somewhat missing the boat on this, I think.”
Iowa Democratic Party Chairman Mark Smith said the state party also was adapting to the COVID-19-influenced landscape.
“If you’re looking at traditional ways, no,” he said. “COVID is always a qualifier. Campuses are not operating in traditional ways But, we’ve continued to ID those voters and had success with digital texting.”
Republican Party of Wisconsin Chairman Andrew Hitt told the TH that young voters are a big focus for his strategy.
“If it’s 18-to-24-year-old voters in rural areas, we can talk to them about sportsmen issues or gun rights,” he said. “If they’re voters on college campuses, we can talk to them about the economy. These are kids who grew up in the Great Recession, maybe had a parent lose a job.”
Last week, the New York Times and Siena College Research Institute released an in-depth poll of a diverse set of 753 likely voters in Iowa. It showed that 96% of those polled between 18 and 29 years old had already voted or were almost certain or very likely to do so this year.
Of those, 51% planned to vote in person on Election Day.
And, of those polled in that age group, 55% said they would vote for former Vice President Joe Biden, while 29% said they would vote for President Donald Trump. While others reported plans to cast votes for other candidates on the ballot, just 4% of the group said they still were undecided on who to back in the presidential race.
Of the same group, 57% picked U.S. Senate Democratic challenger Theresa Greenfield, while U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, garnered 33%. Just 3% of respondents reported still being undecided in that race.
Endorsements
- Outgoing U.S. Ambassador to China and former Iowa Gov. Terry Branstad and current Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds endorsed Republican Steve Bradley, who is trying to unseat Iowa Rep. Andy McKean, D-Anamosa, in Iowa House of Representatives District 58.
- Biden endorsed Lafayette County SupervisorKriss Marion, a Democrat, in her bid to unseat Wisconsin Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, in state Assembly District 51. U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., and fellow Lafayette County Supervisor Nancy Fisker also endorsed Marion.
- Giffords PAC, the gun violence prevention committee founded by former U.S. Rep. Gabrielle Giffords, endorsed Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, who is running against Republican Pauline Chilton in Iowa House District 99.
Calendar
- 10:45 a.m. today, Moore Family Farm Store, 901 W. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa — Greenfield will make a campaign stop.
- 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26, Wisconsin Public Radio — The station will host a debate between U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-Wis., and Republican challenger Derrick Van Orden.
- 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, Cajun Jack’s Bar and Grill, 1336 U.S. 20 W, Elizabeth, Ill — Republican Esther Joy King will hold a meet and greet event. She is running against Democratic U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos to represent Illinois’ Congressional District 17.
- 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, Northeast Iowa Community College, 700 Main St. — The local chapter of Women Educators International (Delta Kappa Gamma) will host a legislative forum with James and Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, to update members on education and brain health bills, as well as COVID-19 issues.