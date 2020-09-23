A state program will enable a Dubuque child care center to offer free preschool for 4-year-old children.
Marita Theisen Childcare Center at Steeple Square is offering the preschool to 17 children, according to a press release.
It states that the preschool spots are provided through the Iowa Department of Education’s statewide voluntary preschool program.
The hours will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Monday through Friday, with wrap-around care available during the center’s hours of 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
Contact Angela Schrodt at 563-587-8830 or childcare@steeplesquare.com for more information or to schedule a tour of the center.