A Dubuque man was sentenced this week to probation for check fraud.
Nicholas J. Hanten, 27, was granted a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County and sentenced to two to five years of probation. He previously pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree theft.
With a deferred judgment, if probation and payment obligations are successfully completed, the record of the case is expunged.
Court documents state Hanten registered the business TriState Solar with the state on May 21, 2018. Two days later, he created a business checking account for it with Dubuque Bank & Trust with a $100 starting balance.
Documents state that, between May 31 and July 12, 2018, Hanten repeatedly cashed checks from his DB&T business account at other local financial institutions. He also passed a check from a Premier Bank business account. Losses totaled more than $7,700 among the financial institutions.
Police spoke with Hanten in September 2018, and he admitted to passing the checks without having sufficient funds, documents said. He told police that he believed he had a $5,000 line of credit set up with DB&T, but a bank employee said Hanten didn’t apply for that.