DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Authorities said a Dyersville woman who stabbed her stepdaughter with scissors last week kept the girl locked in a room last summer while the woman was at work.
Jacey L. Meyer, 31, of Dyersville, was arrested Tuesday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on charges of false imprisonment, willful injury, neglect or abandonment of a dependent person and two counts of child endangerment.
Court documents state that authorities responded on March 30 to a Dyersville residence for a report of a girl being kicked out of her house following a physical altercation.
An 11-year-old girl at the scene had “numerous red markings” around her neck, “a red laceration on her lower lip and bruising around her left eye,” according to documents.
During an interview with investigators March 31 at the child protection center in Hiawatha, the girl told authorities that during the assault, Meyer had taken a pair of child scissors to her arm, attempting to cut her arm, and used the scissors to stab the girl in the stomach. The girl said Meyer also choked her.
Also during the interview, the girl told authorities that “she was locked in her bedroom without access to a phone almost every day during the summer of 2020” while Meyer was at work, documents state.
The girl also told authorities that she was also locked in her bedroom on March 24.