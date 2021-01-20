MANCHESTER, Iowa -- The CEO of Manchester's hospital is resigning due to health issues.
Regional Medical Center announced that Charlie Button will resign in the next two weeks, and Chief Financial Officer Danette Kramer will serve as the interim CEO.
"His resignation is a result of personal health challenges Charlie has experienced over the past year," the release states. "He had planned on leading our health care institution for many more years into the future but needs to step back and focus on his personal health and well-being."
Button took the helm as CEO in the summer of 2017, months after the hospital's longtime CEO, Lon Butikofer, resigned amid concerns of financial improprieties. Butikofer was sentenced to probation in December 2019 after pleading guilty to first-degree theft for misappropriating more than $200,000.
During Button's tenure as CEO, he "helped lead RMC through the expansion of the Regional Family Health service to the Dyersville community, the addition of a new in-house MRI, physician recruitment, the transition to a new electronic health record and the current renovation of our OB Department, which is set to be completed next month," the release states.
It notes that Kramer, along with the leadership team, will lead Regional Medical Center for the time being. The hospital's Board of Trustees will start a search for a permanent CEO "in the near future."