MINERAL POINT, Wis. — A bell tolls three times, echoing off the church walls.
The rings signal a 200-year-old tradition. It means the day’s shift has started.
Three more times.
It is a call to service. Saving lives and property sometimes comes at a terrible cost, but rescuers unfailingly arrive.
Another three times.
It signals the day is over. Mineral Point firefighter Jim Ludlum’s duties are over. He can return home.
“This community lost two wonderful men last week,” said the Rev. David Flanagan during Ludlum’s funeral service on Wednesday. “Today, there is a huge emptiness in our hearts. Jim, whom we loved, is no longer with us. …
“How could this happen?”
Ludlum and Capt. Brian C. Busch were killed Jan. 6 when their firetruck was hit by a semi-tractor trailer. They were responding to a reported crash scene on U.S. 151 near mile marker 40.
Busch, 43, was driving the truck, and Ludlum, 69, was a passenger.
Ludlum’s funeral occurred Wednesday at Ss. Mary and Paul Catholic Church in Mineral Point and was livestreamed on YouTube. Hundreds of first responders, family and friends streamed into the building during a visitation prior to the service, which was closed to the press. Busch’s funeral is scheduled Friday, Jan. 14.
Following the deaths, the city and state’s first-responder community swept into action.
Fire departments across the region handled emergency coverage for the week leading up to the funerals. Mineral Point residents organized multiple fundraisers, and businesses donated sale proceeds to the families. The governor ordered flags lowered to half-staff. An honor guard kept vigil over the caskets.
Mineral Point grapples with the loss of two of its own.
“There might be feelings of anger,” Flanagan said during Ludlum’s funeral Mass. “Some might be mad at God, and it’s natural and OK to have these feelings.”
Ludlum was born on Jan. 29, 1952, to Willard and Agnes Ludlum.
He worked as an agricultural mechanic at Farmer’s Implement Store in Mineral Point for more than 50 years and served 22 years in the U.S. Army Reserve.
In 1984, Ludlum joined the Mineral Point Fire Department, which would become his second family. His first family began when he married Sheila Gilman in 1985, and they had two sons, Adam and Troy.
Ludlum was considered an “old-school” firefighter. He valued church and family.
When he spoke, people listened. When his grandchild Austin came to spend the night, they ate pancakes and biscuits with gravy.
Ludlum’s family declined a request for an interview prior to the funeral, according to a representative from Gorgen Funeral Home, but they provided a statement of gratitude that was read following Ludlum’s eulogy.
“We all ask why this happened, and we will never know,” it said. “What we do know is the love of his two families, and he loved each and every one of you. …
“Jim counted on all of you as family.”
Following the service, a procession of nearly 50 command trucks, fire engines and ambulances — representing dozens of departments — wound its way through town to St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Members of the emergency service professions often describe a culture of brotherhood and sisterhood. The loss of a member resonates like the loss of a relative, even across departments.
“There’s also this survivor’s guilt,” said Joe Pulvermacher, chief of the Fitchburg (Wis.) Fire Department and board member of Wisconsin State Fire Chiefs Association. “Think of the members of the fire department who, for whatever reason, weren’t on that rig that day. As another fire department, I think about the fact that this could happen to any one of my firefighters at any time. … We’re there with them.”
Through a spokesperson, members of the Mineral Point Fire Department declined to comment for this article.
Following the crash, the department underwent a critical incident stress debriefing to assist crew members who might be struggling with trauma.
“Coping with things like this is going to be done differently depending on the individual. We know the mental health aspect of this can go on for a very long time,” said Keith Hurlbert, the director of Iowa County Emergency Management, who recently retired from the Barneveld (Wis.) Fire Department.
“This is going to be a long process.”