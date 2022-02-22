DYERSVILLE, Iowa -- Total Fitness Family Rec Center will host an annual running and walking event as part of Dyersville’s St. Patrick’s Day festivities.
The 41st Annual Gaelic Gallop 8K and 2 Mile Fun Run/Walk will begin with check-in at 8:15 a.m. on March 12 at St. Francis Xavier School, 203 Second St. SW.
The event includes a Leprechaun Leap — an approximately 50-yard dash for ages 6 and younger — a two-mile fun run/walk for all ages and an eight-kilometer road race for all ages.
Registration is available through March 7 at totalfitnessdyersville.com.
Same-day registration will be available on race day from 8:15 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier.
Dyersville’s annual parade will be held at 1:30 p.m. downtown.
