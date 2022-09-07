EPWORTH, Iowa — He dresses as Santa and gives candy bars to kids during the Halloween season. Some of his riders are the grandchildren of students he hauled nearly five decades ago.
For the past 48 years in rain, snow, fog, and ice, bus driver Ryck Mescher, 67, has safely transported children to and from school.
Mescher begins his rural route at 6:30 a.m. picking up students south of town and delivering them to Dyersville Elementary School before reloading with students he carries to Western Dubuque High School. He repeats the rural route in the afternoons. Because he drives a semi-tractor trailer on weekends, he doesn’t take the Monday morning route so he can catch up on his sleep.
“I always liked running machinery and began driving a tractor on a farm when I was 11,” he said.
Now, 56 years later, he still is driving big machines. Western Dubuque School District’s longest-tenured driver drives a semi hauling mail from Dubuque to Des Moines on weekends. He loves driving but admits sometimes he feels bad having to leave his wife, Jane, home alone. In October, the couple will celebrate “43 short years of marriage,” Mescher noted.
A lot has changed in 48 years — buses are equipped with cameras, transmissions are automatic (he still misses and prefers the stick shift models), he carries a cellphone, and there are panels with more buttons. But what hasn’t changed is Mescher’s commitment to safety and caring for the kids. He doesn’t allow a lot of horseplay on his buses and even assigns seats for some students to avoid trouble.
He admits there have always been students who cause trouble, though they are few and far between.
There was one student, however, who caused him a lot of grief.
“I think I hauled that student for three or four years,” Mescher said. “He was always causing trouble. I finally refused to haul him and said I will quit first.”
After going to the transportation director, the matter was resolved.
“And that year the student just changed over the summer and I didn’t have any trouble with him the next year at all,” Mescher said.
He added, “It’s a big responsibility running these things. The last thing you would want to do is injure or kill one of those kids and have to live with that afterward.”
He is quick to credit his longevity as a driver and good working conditions to a good staff.
“It’s a real team, from the supervisors and dispatchers to the mechanics,” he said.
One of the treats of driving longevity and a local route is Mescher gets to pick up and deliver his own grandchildren, Jerard, Jase and Josie. The kids think that is pretty cool, and Josie, 10, helps out with the younger children. She is like his assistant and rises to the role of bus mother.
“Luckily” Mescher has never been involved in a serious accident.
“Accidents happen to anybody,” he admits.
“I have had a couple of minor accidents — fender scraping or something like that — but I haven’t had any serious ones, and I hope I don’t have,” said the man who has probably driven a bus more than 1 million miles. “Oh, I have been in the ditch a lot of times. Any driver that tells you they haven’t been in a ditch, they haven’t been driving. They haven’t driven a route.”
Mescher takes his job seriously and expects others, especially those he trains, to do the same.
He is one of two trainers for the district, and his primary mission is safety.
“He is one of the better ones we have ever had,” offered Ashley Kramer, whose daughters Eadie, 4, and Gracie, 5, ride the bus from their rural home south of Dyersville.
Like many through the years, Kramer also rode Mescher’s bus through high school.
He doesn’t have any immediate plans to retire and hopes he can make it at least 50 years, which is how long his uncle drove a school bus in Colesburg before retiring.
“I keep hoping for that, but you never know,” he said.
Parking his bus by the side of his house in town, Mescher said, “It’s a nice job most days. You have your student issues once in a while, and you have your weather issues in the wintertime, but overall, it’s a pretty neat job.”
Then he adds, “The majority of our drivers are not here for the paycheck. That’s just a bonus.
“They’re here to support the kids, and they enjoy the kids. Ninety-nine percent of the kids, you enjoy.
“Oh, and be sure to mention we need more drivers.”
