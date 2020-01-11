News in your town

Most Read

Most Recent

Election filings: Races in Boscobel, Cassville, Fennimore

Delivery of today's TH delayed due to winter storm

$110,000 in damage when truck crashes in Key West home

During 1st week on job, new city manager immerses himself in Platteville community

Authorities: Scammers demanding payments for missed jury duty targeting Dubuque area

Police: 1 possibly injured in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Authorities: Suspected intoxicated driver reports possible injury from crash near Peosta

Police: Distracted driver injured in rear-end collision near Dubuque

New chapter for century-old building in small SW Wisconsin village

As flu season ramps up, most tri-state residents remain unvaccinated

Dubuque native becomes longest-serving state attorney general in U.S. history

Local law enforcement reports

Fire destroys Sherrill farm building, causes more than $100,000 in damage

UW-Platteville enters partnership to bring tech jobs to area