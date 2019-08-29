A four-term member of the Dubuque Community School Board has decided not to seek re-election this fall.
Tom Barton, who served two terms from 2001 to 2006 and two more starting in 2011, announced Wednesday morning that he will not run to retain his seat in the Nov. 5 election.
“You look at how far that we’ve come in the last eight years, it is significant, and things are in great shape right now,” Barton said. “My big question to myself is, if not now, when? When do you come off? And I’m not a fan of someone staying in elected office forever.”
In a letter to district residents that Barton emailed to local media, he wrote that he is pleased with the district’s finances, board, facility improvements, strategic plan and superintendent.
Barton said in a phone interview that he feels the district is in a good place and that he wanted to give others the chance to have a spot on the board.
“We’re in really good shape as a district,” Barton said. “I feel like it’s been a golden era. We’ve had really good people on the school board in the last eight years. We’ve had good leadership by Stan (Rheingans, the district’s superintendent). The staff, the administration is as strong as I’ve ever seen it.”
Barton was a member of the school board for the hiring of Rheingans and former Superintendent John Burgart, two board decisions of which Barton said he is particularly proud.
He also said he was proud of the board’s strategic planning work and of resident support to enact a local 1-cent sales tax before it was instituted by the state. Residents overall have been very supportive of the district’s work, Barton said.
“I am very, very proud and thankful for the citizen support we have received because it has been significant,” he said.
Four seats on the seven-member school board will be up for election this fall. Three of the incumbents — Tami Ryan, Mike Donohue and Lisa Wittman — have filed paperwork to run for re-election so far, as has potential newcomer Kate Parks.
The filing period continues through Thursday, Sept. 19.
Ryan, the school board’s president, said Barton has brought a common-sense approach to the board and has been fair in his decision-making.
“He will be truly missed on the school board,” she said. “He has served this community very well.”