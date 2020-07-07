Police on Monday released the name of the person they say fatally shot a man last week in downtown Dubuque.
Deonte W.B. Ellison, 25, of Dubuque, is wanted on charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm as a felon. A conviction on the first charge is punishable by life in prison without parole.
He will be held on $2 million bond upon his arrest, according to a press release.
Police said he shot Curtis R. Smothers Jr., 25, of Dubuque, in the chest at about 6 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Loras Boulevard, near its intersection with Bluff Street. Police said city traffic cameras show the two men argued, then had a physical altercation before Ellison pulled a handgun from his waistband and fired.
Dubuque Police Department spokesman Lt. Ted McClimon said Ellison and Smothers were acquaintances, but he could not say what the two were arguing about.
Smothers was taken by ambulance to MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Ellison then fled into 419 Loras Blvd., according to police. Emergency communication scanner traffic indicated that police quickly surrounded the residence.
The police department’s tactical unit executed a search warrant at 419 Loras Blvd., No. 1, at about 9 p.m. Thursday, but Ellison was not captured.
McClimon reiterated that there was no threat to the public despite an arrest not being made.
Police seek the public’s help in locating Ellison, though members of the public should not approach if they see him.
Asked why officials waited until Monday to release Ellison’s name and ask the public’s help in locating him, McClimon said, “There was still some investigative leads that we wanted to look into before we felt comfortable releasing Mr. Ellison’s name.”
McClimon declined to elaborate.
“It’s still a very active investigation,” he said. “We’re still really early on ... trying to uncover the layers and keep digging into this.”
Iowa court records indicate that Ellison has at least five prior felony convictions. He was convicted of felony theft and three controlled substance violation charges in May 2015 and of felony eluding in December 2017.