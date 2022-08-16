When Jeanne Powers excitedly told her mother in the summer of 1967 that Brendan Quann had proposed, the response she got didn’t surprise Jeanne, because she knew her mother was kidding.

“She said, ‘What would a fancy New Yorker want with an Iowa farm girl?,’” laughed Jeanne, now 78. “She was joking, because she loved Brendan. She had known him even before I did.”

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.