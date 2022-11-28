PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Patrons circulated among the gallery space while live music played. Visitors leaned forward to take closer looks at colorful works hung on the white gallery walls.
Bill Mitchell described Sunday’s Artists Sunday event at Platteville’s Rountree Gallery as a bridge between the arts and the community.
“(Artists Sunday) is a national campaign between Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday to support artists in your local community and purchase gifts for the holidays,” said Mitchell, gallery director. “The arts has claimed this day not only for people to purchase art, but also to engage with people and offer a cultural experience.”
Kerry McCabe, of Boscobel, came to Sunday’s event at Rountree Gallery for two reasons.
“Music is my first love,” McCabe said, “and I also wanted to see how this (gallery space) is being used — it’s thriving.”
Local musicians Prairie Lights String Band performed during the Platteville event.
Mitchell said the gallery is building an artistic community.
“This is a space where students can have their (Bachelor of Fine Arts) shows and it’s a place where artists of all levels can have a space to show their work,” he said. “We have professional artists who are well-established from other cities. We also have a smaller gallery upstairs for lesser-established, newer artists.”
Artists Sunday coincided with a reception for the gallery’s “Teeny, Tiny, BOLD” exhibit. The juried show included a wide variety of smaller-sized works by national and local artists.
South of Platteville, the Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts held an Artists Sunday event, too.
“There are arts centers all over the country celebrating Artists Sunday,” said Carole Sullivan, the center’s executive director. “There’s something really special about taking for a gift something from an individual artist. It’s not like buying something from a big box store, there’s that personal connection that’s there.”
The center’s event featured live music and gave patrons an opportunity to meet with artists at the center’s 11 art studios.
Denise Tollensdorf, of Galena, has been creating glass artwork for about 40 years. She spoke about the role of arts in the local community.
“The arts are really important here,” Tollensdorf said. “It’s involved with everything — our parades, our culture, our everyday life.”
