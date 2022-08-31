A vacant Dubuque apartment building that once served as a school is getting a new lease on life.

The building at 1199 Central Ave. is undergoing a complete renovation which, when completed, will open up 14 new apartments downtown. The $1.2 million project could be completed by the end of the year.

