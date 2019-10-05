Organizers have announced the time and date of Dubuque’s 2019 Halloween Parade.
The annual celebration of the spooky season is set for 6:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 28. The parade will travel from Jackson Park to Washington Square.
Candy will be distributed to children compliments of sponsors Kwik Stop, Dairy Queen and Fazoli’s. Parade participants will not be permitted to distribute candy in the interest of safety.
Downtown parking along the parade route will not be permitted after 5:30 p.m. the day of the event.
Anyone interested in having a float or marching in the parade can download a registration form at any Townsquare Media Dubuque website. Questions can be directed to timothy.koehler@townsquaremedia.com