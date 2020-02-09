City of Dubuque to host free movie screening Wednesday at Five Flags Telegraph Herald Feb 9, 2020 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The City of Dubuque’s Leisure Services Department is hosting a free movie screening this week. “Footloose” will be shown at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Five Flags Theater, 405 Main St., according to a social media post. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Dubuque-county-iowa Dubuque-iowa Photo Gallery Video Gallery Email Alerts MostRecent MostRead News inyour town IOWA Dubuque Asbury Dyersville Bellevue Clayton County Delaware County Dubuque County Jackson County ILLINOIS East Dubuque Galena Jo Daviess County WISCONSIN Platteville Lancaster Crawford County Grant County Iowa County Lafayette County Passenger hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque City of Dubuque to host free movie screening Wednesday at Five Flags PDC schools promote from within to fill district administrator role Local law enforcement reports Drinking songs top list of Dubuque County's jukebox favorites for 2019 Week in review: Top stories from across the tri-states Dubuque man who stole more than $10,500 from restaurant sentenced to probation Politics: Area residents experience caucus in new ways Write the caption EXCLUSIVE: Hillcrest to cut family planning program and special ed offering in Maquoketa TH reporter receives pair of prestigious journalism awards at annual newspaper conference Experts: Dubuque supervisors' salary raise decision not in keeping with code Multiple Dubuque residents charged with rioting 1 month after New Year's brawl ends with gunfire Venues: Smokey's keeps business coming in the winter with live music Heading in the right direction: Southwest Arterial nearly complete Comiskey Park reimagined: Hip hop meets architecture at youth workshop What's happening Lunch menu Local residents play round of ice-cold golf in support of heartwarming cause TH reporter receives pair of prestigious journalism awards at annual newspaper conference Multiple Dubuque residents charged with rioting 1 month after New Year's brawl ends with gunfire Dubuque Republican seeks rematch for statehouse seat East Dubuque students craft pouches for baby kangaroos orphaned by Australian wildfires East Dubuque officials set timeline and projected cost for new fire station Darlington candidates to face off in mayoral, council primaries Dubuque study recommends revisiting source-of-income fair housing protections Unemployment poised to increase in 2020, shifting labor dynamics in the process Speakers highlight success of Dubuque nonprofit that works to lift people out of poverty Tensions linger at Cricket Hollow as zoo owners, plaintiffs face off Major Dubuque County manufacturer to cut more than 100 jobs Administrator with Dubuque Catholic schools placed on leave due to 'financial inquiry' Regents approve tuition increases for UW-Platteville, other UW schools Clayton County Fair fundraising event set for Feb. 22 in Elkader Authorities: Asbury man punched 12-year-old daughter in the face Salvation Army to create emergency disaster services team in Dubuque Dubuque soldiers among more than 500 Iowans mobilized for possible overseas deployment Appeals court affirms Dubuque man's 10-year sentence for probation violation Prison sentences to run concurrently for former Dubuque man who led high-speed chase Correction What's happening Major Dubuque County manufacturer to cut more than 100 jobs Administrator with Dubuque Catholic schools placed on leave due to 'financial inquiry' Authorities: Asbury man punched 12-year-old daughter in the face East Dubuque students craft pouches for baby kangaroos orphaned by Australian bushfires Dubuque soldiers among more than 500 Iowans mobilized for possible overseas deployment Regents approve tuition increases for UW-Platteville, other UW schools New cameras installed as peregrine falcons return to Dubuque County Courthouse Authorities: Dubuque man faces sexual abuse charge for 2009 incident in Fayette County Food giveaway to be held this weekend in Dubuque