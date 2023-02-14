MANCHESTER, Iowa — Survivors of Suicide Loss Delaware County and Surrounding Areas was founded in 2020 by Renee Montgomery, who lost her brother and a close friend to suicide.
Needing a safe place to share her experience and receive support, she felt certain that others did, too.
After Colleen Jennings lost her 25-year-old son, Jeremee Jennings, to suicide in 2012, she and her husband found a Cedar Rapids support group, but the commute began to feel like a lot. When she discovered Montgomery’s local group, Jennings joined the five others regularly attending.
When Montgomery began to travel, she handed the nonprofit over to Jennings. Meetings are held from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on the second Tuesday of every month at Regional Medical Center in Manchester following the Suicide Prevention Coalition’s monthly meeting. Anyone who is at least 18 who’s lost a loved one to suicide is welcome.
Jennings hopes to expand the group because she wants “people to know they’re not alone and there are people who know exactly how they feel.”
“We can’t make it better, but we can offer support,” she said. “Unless you’ve been directly affected by a suicide loss, you don’t know what the person is going through.”
Most months, four to six people show up for the hour-and-a-half-long conversation, but there have been times when Jennings is alone.
“In a small town, I tend to see people are a little more intimidated because everyone knows everyone,” she said. “They don’t want to share personal stuff, but everything talked about in the group is confidential.”
After Jeremee’s suicide, Jennings had a lot of support. She remembers a pastor coming to their home each night, which made a big difference. Her experience has taught her each family member experiences the traumatic event differently and each needs to process their emotions in their own way.
“Each survivor is different,” she said. “What a parent feels is different than a sibling. Parents have the guilt of feeling they’ve not done their job of protecting their child. There are layers of guilt.”
Jennings and her husband responded differently, and her older son wondered if he failed by not looking out for his little brother. She stresses that it’s challenging when an entire family is moving through the grief process together.
“To me, it’s like, when we look at our parents and grandparents, we know they’re going to leave before us,” she said. “We never expect these young people to leave first. It’s like a chunk of your heart has been torn out. You will never see them grow up and have a family and see them have the life you had hoped for one day.”
Attending the group in Cedar Rapids was helpful for Jennings, who feels she and her husband benefited from engaging with people at different stages of their grief.
“Hearing their stories helped me feel like eventually, we would be OK,” she said.
She finds remembering the good times to be helpful. “I try to remember the funny things he said and the conversations we had. He had an incredibly crazy sense of humor and was very witty.”
Jeremee was a University of Northern Iowa student about to finish a criminal justice degree. According to Jennings, her son didn’t experience anxiety and depression.
“He was a strong guy with a lot of common sense. He was into physical fitness,” she said. “There is no particular type — strong people are vulnerable, too.”
Jennings feels there was a lot of change happening in her son’s life, a lot of things not turning out the way he wanted them to, and she believes it was too much at once.
“We don’t talk about it,” she said. “I believe when we talk about it, people know how to handle those feelings and who to talk to and they know their life is worth so much and no one is not wanted or needed. I feel like right after a suicide is the time we need to let kids know they’re cared about and feelings are acknowledged.
“We can’t just focus on mental health because it’s not just depressed people who do this.
“We bring our boys up to be strong, masculine and not show weakness. Is that having an impact because we’re not allowing them to show their pain?
“A series of life incidents can happen and feel overwhelming. It’s more than they know how to handle. We need people to feel like they can talk to someone they can trust and count on.”
Creating a backyard memorial garden and other special traditions done in Jeremee’s honor have helped Jennings and her family. Random acts of kindness on his birthday and paying anonymously for someone’s Santa photos at the mall have become cherished rituals.
“Traditions help us keep him with us,” she said.
Staying busy also helps, and Jennings currently has two jobs, participates in the Suicide Prevention Coalition and leads Survivors of Suicide Loss Delaware County and Surrounding Areas.
