Survivors of Suicide Loss support group
Colleen Jennings lost her 25-year-old son Jeremee to suicide in 2012. Today, she is driven to support other survivors of suicide through Survivors of Suicide Loss Delaware County and Surrounding Areas.

MANCHESTER, Iowa — Survivors of Suicide Loss Delaware County and Surrounding Areas was founded in 2020 by Renee Montgomery, who lost her brother and a close friend to suicide.

Needing a safe place to share her experience and receive support, she felt certain that others did, too.

