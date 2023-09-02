Medical Associates welcomed a new cardiothoracic surgeon to the department, expanding the scope of care available to tri-state area residents.
Sinan Simsir started at Medical Associates’ cardiothoracic surgery department last month and has about 25 years of experience in the field.
Simsir said he’s looking forward to taking part in work that will become a source of pride for him and the rest of the department, as well as providing even more services for area patients.
“People not only don’t have to leave town for heart surgery, but actually people from surrounding communities choose to come here to have the surgery because we’re that special,” Simsir said.
Christine Burds, a nurse practitioner for Medical Associates at the department of cardiothoracic surgery, said the hope is to grow the open-heart surgery area of the department now that Simsir is in the fold.
She said prior to Simsir joining the team, the department was performing many open-heart surgeries and also conducting other work like vascular surgeries. That will continue, with Simsir focusing on open-heart surgeries. That structure will allow patients with more complex cases to stay in Dubuque instead of traveling elsewhere for care. In addition to his general surgery training and cardiothoracic surgery residency, Simsir completed a clinical fellowship focused on thoracic transplantation and Ventricular Assist Devices (VADs) at Duke University.
“(Simsir) has extensive heart surgery experience that allows us to keep maybe more complicated cases here in Dubuque,” Burds said.
Simsir said having to drive hours away for surgery can be difficult for families, and believes it’s imperative to have access to those procedures locally. Zach Keeling, CEO of Medical Associates, said Simsir already has received referrals from neighboring communities.
Keeling said Simsir can also complement other areas of care like oncology and trauma. For example, if a cancer patient needs a piece of a lung removed or someone has lost a lot of blood or sustained a traumatic chest injury, Simsir can assist in those procedures.
Keeling said Medical Associates also offers a procedure called a transcatheter aortic valve replacement, or TAVR, that is minimally invasive and an option for patients who are not great candidates for open-heart surgery. However, a cardiothoracic surgeon must be on standby during those procedures in case of an emergency.
“If we didn’t have a cardiothoracic surgeon, we wouldn’t be doing those other procedures as well,” Keeling said. “It really gives us that security, that we can offer lots of different services in the community that typically requires that higher level of care.”
Keeling said Dubuque is fortunate to have multiple great medical providers in town that can provide quality care.
Other heart-related care in Dubuque is available at UnityPoint Health, where James Levett is the cardiothoracic surgeon. He provides care at the heart and lung surgery clinic in the UnityPoint Clinic Cardiology, 350 N. Grandview Ave., according to an emailed statement from Sarah Corizzo, the senior marketing communications lead for UnityPoint Health, based in Cedar Rapids.
UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital provides heart care like diagnostic tests, heart catheterization procedures and cardiac rehabilitation, according to Corizzo. Levett performs cardiac surgery procedures, but cardiothoracic patients there who require surgery are transferred to UnityPoint Health-St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Corizzo’s email said.