LANCASTER, Wis. — After more than one year of preparation and two rounds of interviews, Lancaster EMS has hired a new full-time service director.
In the newly created position, Jeff Boughton will manage day-to-day operations of the ambulance service and staff the daytime crew, according to a press release.
Current Lancaster EMS Chief Jackie Edge, who has handled those duties to date, will continue volunteering with the 30-member volunteer service and serving as president of the Lancaster EMS Board.
Once a contract is drafted, Boughton will be hired through the City of Lancaster and contracted to Lancaster EMS. Boughton will earn $53,000 annually. Lancaster EMS will cover 50% of costs, while the city and outlying townships will finance 30% and 20%, respectively.
Boughton most recently served as the fire chief in Prairie du Chien from December 2018 to Monday. Prior to that, he was the EMS chief and fire chief in Boscobel and deputy chief of operations in Verona.
Boughton also has taught for more than 30 years as an emergency services instructor at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College.