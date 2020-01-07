An East Dubuque group recently donated food and clothing to 45 local families.
East Dubuque United received about $4,800 in donations for its annual program to donate food, clothing and toys for Jo Daviess County families in need.
Joan Mai, with East Dubuque United, said money was donated from residents and local nonprofits. East Dubuque city government officials helped with the management of the event as well.
Mai said the event was organized by East Dubuque United as a way to give back to the community during the holidays.
Students from East Dubuque High School also assisted in the purchasing of items for the recipient families.