FENNIMORE, Wis. — For Todd Kasper, returning to school as a nontraditional student comes with challenges — but not the sort he expected.
“I didn’t realize how hard it was going to be to climb a pole,” he said.
Kasper, 50, retired in August after a 25-year career in law enforcement, working for the Platteville Police Department and the Dane and Grant county sheriff’s departments.
Four days after retiring as a sergeant with Grant County Sheriff’s Department, he began a course of study in Southwest Wisconsin Technical College’s electrical power distribution program. He is training to become a lineworker.
Employees within the field install and repair cables and wires used in electrical power and distribution systems. Kasper expects to graduate in May.
“I still have a significant portion of life to work, and I’ve always wanted to try a different profession,” the Platteville resident said.
The participation rate of older adults in the workforce has increased over the past two decades, and the trend is projected to continue, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
In 2018, 65% of adults ages 55 through 64 were working or actively seeking work. Through 2028, that figure is expected to increase 3%.
Increased life expectancy and high education rates increases the likelihood that adults remain in the labor force, the agency said.
The trend is welcome in southwest Wisconsin, said Ron Brisbois, executive director of Grant County Economic Development Corp.
While labor shortages are prevalent across the nation, the trend can be especially difficult in rural Wisconsin.
Middle-aged adults who transition within the workforce are an asset, he said.
“We are seeing people doing that, particularly farmers,” Brisbois said. “They are adapting. They are good workers. They are productive workers. Even at their age, they are easy to train.”
Kasper took an interest in the field while still employed in law enforcement. Driving in his squad vehicle after thunderstorms, he often encountered utility workers during power outages.
“It’s a nice mixture of helping society, but having a good, physically demanding job,” he said.
Kasper believed switching careers before reaching traditional retirement age would ease his transition. Likewise, concluding his career in law enforcement coincided with maximum benefits offered under his retirement plan.
Kasper, who is the oldest student in his class, said his peers largely are in their early 20s.
Initially, it felt “awkward,” he said, but the dynamic changed.
Instructor Joe Randall said Kasper’s life experience makes him a good role model for his classmates. The stress of homework does not bother Kasper.
“It’s definitely a change. You gotta go home and accomplish something after a long day,” Kasper said. “I still think it’s less paperwork than I did as a police officer, though.”
He recommends that adults who are considering a career change make the attempt.
“There is no reason not to,” Kasper said.