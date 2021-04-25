The American Advertising Federation of Dubuque recently announced award winners for 2020-21.
McCullough Creative had all five local Gold Addy winners in the professional division.
The Professional Best of Show award was given to McCullough Creative for its John Deere CES booth, which won a Gold AAAward at the district competition and will compete at the national level, according to a press release.
The Student Best of Show honor went for the second consecutive year to Charlotte Rodewald, of Clarke University. Her entry this year was “Environmental Horror!”
The AAF Silver Medal Award went to Eric Wold, of Clarke University. Johanna Talarico, of Heartland Financial USA, received the Member of the Year award.
Mariah Pellino, of Clarke University, received a $500 AAF Dubuque student scholarship.
Prairie Farms Dairy recently earned a State Chair Award from the Iowa Committee of Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve. The business received the recognition for its outstanding support of employees who also serve in the Iowa National Guard and Reserve.