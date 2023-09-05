Current conditions in Dubuque, IA
GUTTENBERG, Iowa – The River Park Cruisers will hold the group’s 25th annual car show later this month.
The show will be held from noon to 1:30 p.m. Sept. 16 along River Park Drive in Guttenberg.
A cruise of cars follows the show and leaves at approximately 3:30 p.m. from the Guttenberg Welcome Center, 323 S. River Park Drive.
A dance follows the cruise at Lakeside Ballroom.
The entry fee is $20.
Call 563-252-1336 for more information.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.