PEOSTA, Iowa — Peosta City Council members this week approved an annexation agreement for about 66 acres west of Cox Springs Road.
The move now must be approved by the state before it is official.
The majority of the land is owned by Burds Family Investment Limited Partnership. City Administrator Whitney Baethke said it still is unclear whether the land will be used for a future subdivision, but landowners typically seek annexation before planning any development.
”They want to be annexed in, and we see value in annexing them,” she said. “It’s been a nice joint effort.”
Two of the properties will be involuntarily annexed into the city, but Baethke said both property owners likely will consent by the time the state reviews the applications. So far, neither landowner has submitted an application to voluntarily annex.
Iowa law allows cities to annex land as long as 80% of property owners are consenting.
“It is likely that they all will be consenting at the time,” she said. “They are nonconsenting technically, but (there have) been really good conversations in terms of the whole annexation.”
Scott Brimeyer, who lives in Burds Green Acres, said his property butts up to the land that will be annexed. He questioned whether the city would pursue annexation of the subdivision.
“Burds (Green Acres), as far as I know, as a subdivision does not want to be annexed into the city, so I was wondering what the city’s thoughts were?” Brimeyer asked.
Baethke said the city currently does not have any plans to annex the subdivision.
”There are a lot of things that we would offer up as points to sell ourselves, but there is no formal plan,” she said. “But as close as we are, it would be silly for the city to not think it may happen.”