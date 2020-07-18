Sewer rate increase

Peosta City Council members this week voted 4-1 to approve the first reading of an ordinance with a sewer rate increase.

Karen Lyons cast the lone dissenting vote, saying she wanted to table the discussion until an upcoming work session and look into the ways to offset the project's costs.

“It is what it is, but can we do something else to bring the overall bill down?" she asked.

In September, residents' rates would increase from the current rate of $16.33, with an additional $2.947 for each 1,000 gallons of water, to a new base rate of $20.57, with an additional $3.594 per 1,000 gallons.

Another raise would come in July 2021, when the base rate would climb to $27.75, with an additional $4.75 per 1,000 gallons.

Council members must approve additional readings of the ordinance before it is approved.