EPWORTH, Iowa -- Epworth will host an evening of entertainment this week.

The End of Summer Splash Bash event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Tower Park.

The event will feature music by the Lemon Sisters, Divine Word College Singers and others, as well as crafts and other activities.

A decorated bike parade also will take place at 6 p.m.

Food vendors will be available downtown.

