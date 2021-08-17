Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
EPWORTH, Iowa -- Epworth will host an evening of entertainment this week.
The End of Summer Splash Bash event will take place from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at Tower Park.
The event will feature music by the Lemon Sisters, Divine Word College Singers and others, as well as crafts and other activities.
A decorated bike parade also will take place at 6 p.m.
Food vendors will be available downtown.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.