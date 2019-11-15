HANOVER, Ill. — Authorities said a Hanover man inappropriately touched a minor on multiple occasions earlier this year.
Chuck R. Burcham, 45, is charged in Jo Daviess County District Court with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Each is a felony punishable by up to seven years in prison upon conviction.
His next court hearing is set for Nov. 26.
According to court documents, a girl who was younger than 17 was interviewed by authorities Sept. 18. She said Burcham, whom she knew, touched her inappropriately on several occasions.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information for victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Burcham admitted to committing the sexual abuse, documents state.