The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Daizee R. Nesta, 38, of 1733 Palm Court, was arrested at 6:20 a.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging domestic assault and child endangerment. Police said she assaulted Nelson Rivera, 48, while their 4-year-old child was present.
- Adrian A. Dail, 27, of 1901 Jackson St., No. 1, was arrested at 9:23 p.m. Monday outside her home on a charge of domestic assault. Police said she assaulted Sheena S. Chambers, 33, at their residence.
- Alan J. Julson, 38, no permanent address, was arrested at 4:58 p.m. Monday near West 17th and Main streets on charges of possession of meth with intent to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, as well as three unrelated outstanding warrants.
- Holly A. Campbell, 36, of 14674 N. Cascade Road, No. 622, was
- arrested at 4:18 p.m. Monday near West 17th and Main streets on charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of meth, unlawful possession of a prescription drug and driving while barred.
- Joseph A. Leclere, 35, a resident of the Hillcrest Family Services facility at 1160 Seippel Road, was arrested at 6:18 p.m. Sunday at the facility on a charge of assault. Court documents state that Leclere assaulted another resident, Thomas Holyfield, 54, around 5:19 p.m. Sunday.
- Brianna N. Laugesen, 24, of the state correctional facility at 1494 Elm St., was arrested at 4:36 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of Kehl Court on charges of escape and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents state that Laugesen failed to return as required to the correctional facility on Oct. 15.
- Jessica L. Schmidt, 35, of 1340 Delhi St., was arrested at 7:34 p.m. Saturday, at her residence on a charge of domestic assault. Court documents state that Schmidt assaulted Joey M. Keil, 37, of the same address. Keil was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with official acts.
- Christopher C. Kalloway, 26, of 1047 Bluff St., was arrested at 10:19 a.m. Saturday, in the 1500 block of West Locust Street, on a warrant charging two counts of domestic assault and two counts of contempt-violation of no contact order. Court documents state that Kalloway assaulted Alexis M. Oberbroeckling, 19, of the same address at a residence on Lindberg Terrace and in the parking lot of Walgreens, 345 E. 20th St., on Sept. 5.
- Portzen Construction, 205 Stone Valley Drive, reported $2,925 worth of damage, including to a sidewalk and port-a-potty, at 2700 Miracle League Drive between 3:30 p.m. Friday and 7:30 a.m. Monday.
- Central Auto, 485 Central Ave., reported the theft of a 2013 Dodge Avenger valued at $4,500 from the business between 3 p.m. Saturday and 11:25 a.m. Monday.
- Shana M. Williams, a Hillcrest Family Services employee, reported the theft of a 2006 Ford Explorer valued at $8,000 between 8 and 8:55 p.m. from a parking lot at a Hillcrest property at 2445 Hillcrest Road.
- Sara E. Burdt, 1800 Atlantic St., reported $600 worth of damage to windows at her residence at about 5:30 p.m. Friday.