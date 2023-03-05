When Nick Bastian was 13 years old, his older brother moved home with his children — Nick’s 8-year-old nephew and 6-year-old niece.
“He had been doing OK raising them,” Nick said. “He was financially doing well and owned his own construction company. But then in 2008 when the housing crisis happened, it folded.”
Bastian saw firsthand the struggles his brother experienced raising children on his own. So when he read a TH article about Almost Home, a Dubuque nonprofit that provides temporary housing and other resources for single fathers and their children, Bastian knew he wanted to contribute in whatever way he could.
Recommended for you
Almost Home’s executive director, Brock Timmons, said he was happy to get a volunteer like Bastian.
“He’s just a caring person,” he said. “When I interviewed him, he talked about what a great community he thought Dubuque was, and that he wanted to help. He just has a good heart.”
Bastian usually works evening shifts on the weekend.
“I sit at the front desk, answering the phone, assisting drop-ins who may need help and pointing them to the right resource,” he said. “And just offering a listening ear to residents if they need one.”
Almost Home currently has two units for single dads and their children, and three more units are under construction. Each unit can house a father and up to three children.
“We have caseworkers who are aware of all of the resources in Dubuque, from housing to legal help to job searches,” Timmons said. “Dupaco comes in and offers budgeting classes. It’s amazing how interconnected all of the nonprofits in Dubuque are, and how they all work together.”
Bastian has gotten to know many of those resources in his work with Almost Home, and even got people at his day job excited to contribute by spearheading a clothing drive this past December.
“Nick will jump in and help whenever it’s needed and wherever he is needed,” Timmons said. “He brought over a couple of vans worth of clothing for us.”
Bastian isn’t shy about revealing his own struggles over the past few years, including the deaths of his mother and father and a beloved grandmother. He knows it can be hard to ask for help.
“Especially for men. Especially things like housing, which is something guys think is basic and they should be able to at least do that for themselves and their children,” he said.
Timmons hopes that Bastian continues to be a part of Almost Home for a long time.
“I’m just so impressed with him,” he said. “He’s just a great dude.”
Bastian might just be a bit of an old soul in a 20-something body.
“There is a quote I’ve always loved about how you need to be the change that you want to see in the world,” he said. “Especially with the rise of social media in the last 20 years, a lot of people talk, but not a lot of people do. So I put my money where my mouth is.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.