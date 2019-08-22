Backpocket Beercade

Backpocket Beercade will have the same hours as the existing taproom: 4 to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday, 4 p.m. to 1 a.m. Friday, noon to 1 a.m. Saturday and noon to 9 p.m. Sunday. It currently is closed on Monday, but that could soon change.

Patrons younger than 21 are allowed in the beercade prior to 9 p.m.