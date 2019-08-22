A new “beercade” in Dubuque’s Millwork District aims to blend the advantages of adulthood with the best parts of being a kid.
Backpocket Taproom, 333 E. 10th St., will unveil its new “beercade” to the public at large on Friday, Aug. 23. The new offering will boast 50 games, many of which will offer a hint of nostalgia to players.
“We’re giving people the chance to play the same games they played when they were younger,” said taproom owner Jacob Simmons. “But this time, they can do it with a beer in their hand.”
The beercade is located in the basement of the Novelty Iron Works building, which has served as the home of Backpocket Taproom since the spring of 2017. A staircase connects the existing taproom to the new, 3,000-square-foot gaming space.
Simmons said the taproom will host a soft opening tonight. Seventy-five free tickets to the event made available to the public via Backpocket’s Facebook page have all been claimed.
VARIETY OF GAMES
Simmons explained that most of the games are “at least 20 to 30 years old.” To make the beercade a reality, Backpocket partnered with a Davenport, Iowa, arcade company that specializes in restoring retro games.
Vintage offerings in the new space include “Galaga,” “Tetris,” “Mortal Kombat,” “Pac-Man” and the old-school basketball game “Arch Rivals.” Modern arcade offerings, including the 10-person game “Killer Queen,” are featured, too.
The space also includes nine pinball machines, skee ball, a foosball table and air hockey.
Simmons acknowledged that he isn’t the first to pair arcade games with beer. By bringing the concept to Dubuque, however, he is introducing a new element to the local nightlife scene.
“The combination of retro arcades and beer is pretty well established at this point,” he said. “There are a number of examples (of bars) across the country that have really made a thing of it. We think it provides something different for people to do while they have a beer.”
GROWING PRESENCE
A small bar in the beercade will serve bottled beer. Customers also can purchase draft beer, wine or liquor in the main taproom and bring it downstairs to play games.
The upstairs taproom features 16 beers brewed at Backpocket’s headquarters in Coralville, Iowa.
Simmons was the founding brewer of Backpocket Brewing Co., which began as Old Man River Restaurant and Brewery in McGregor, Iowa, in 2008. The brewery moved to Coralville in the summer of 2012 and rebranded as Backpocket Brewing Co.
Backpocket launched its Dubuque taproom — now the company’s only such location — in May 2017. Over the past two years, it has become known as a hub for unique gaming.
About 15 games, which previously resided in the main-level taproom, have been moved into the basement.
That main-level space now will serve as a lounge area complete with leather couches and a large television. Customers can play original Nintendo and Super Nintendo games at no cost.
Shuffleboard and pool tables will remain in their current spot just outside the main-level taproom.
HIGH ANTICIPATION
Simmons believes the historic Novelty Iron Works building provided the perfect setting for the new beercade.
“The great thing about this building is it comes with the character baked in,” he said. “The rafters, the beams, the stone walls. All of that stuff is there.”
Ryan Miller, assistant general manager for Novelty Iron Works, said there has been a high level of anticipation for the beercade’s opening.
“It will be great for the tenants who live here and great for the people who are visiting,” Miller said. “It’s something Dubuque really needed, and I am glad it is in this building.”
This is the first offering in the basement of the Novelty Iron Works building, but officials hope more amenities are on the way.
Miller noted that an additional bar and a stage already have been constructed in the basement. He said a comedy venue likely will open in that location, but it is unclear when this will occur.