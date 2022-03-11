In 2003, Marcus Eriksen built a raft supported by 232 plastic bottles and spent five months floating down the Mississippi River.
The trip was full of enjoyable moments, from deer leaping over his raft to sharing the waterway with barges, but the most eye-opening part was the plastic waste he observed.
“What I saw on this journey was an endless trail of plastic trash, and it didn’t sit well with me,” he said. “I felt this obligation to do something.”
On Thursday, Eriksen shared his environmental adventures, research and activism with students at Eleanor Roosevelt Middle School in Dubuque. This weekend, he will give a public presentation at National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium before delivering the University of Dubuque’s spring Michael Lester Wendt Character Lecture on Monday, March 14.
Eriksen told the students Thursday that his river adventure motivated him to continue researching plastic and tracing its paths from the world’s rivers to the oceans.
“We have to enter an age of regeneration, of conservation, of responsibility for our actions,” he said.
With his wife, Anna Cummins, Eriksen founded 5 Gyres Institute, which researches plastic pollution and engages citizens and policymakers to implement solutions. It is named for the five swirling gyres of trash found in the north and south Pacific and Atlantic oceans as well as the Indian Ocean.
In 2008, Eriksen and a group of volunteers constructed JUNK, a raft made from 15,000 plastic bottles, broken sailboat masts and an old airplane. He and a friend set sail from California and drifted for 12 weeks before arriving in Hawaii, aiming to raise awareness for the fight against plastic pollution.
The trip presented its trials, from storms and food shortages to a near-sinking on the third day, when many of the bottles began filling with water because their caps were not screwed on tightly. Cummins chartered a boat and arrived with supplies to help fix the floundering craft.
One day, the duo caught a fish to be eaten — until Eriksen cut it open and found many small pieces of plastic inside it.
“It showed us what the ecological impact of this trash is, why it matters and what it can do,” he said.
Since the 2008 trip and the formation of 5 Gyres, Eriksen and his team have conducted more than 20 expeditions worldwide. His research took him from the ice shelves of Antarctica to the deserts of Dubai, where he found masses of plastic bags inside the carcasses of dead camels.
Eriksen told the students that effectively-communicated research can change laws. After the 5 Gyres team discovered plastic microbeads in the Great Lakes, its efforts led to the passage of the Microbead-Free Waters Act of 2015, which banned companies from making products containing microbeads.
“Through good science and good policy, the world’s changing in many good ways,” he said.
However, he emphasized that there still is work to do. For example, although 10 U.S. states have laws banning plastic bags, 18 other states — including Iowa and Wisconsin — have passed preemptive bans against plastic bag bans.
Local efforts by concerned citizens could lead to legislative changes, he told the students.
“You are connected to the world via the Mississippi River. Anything you do, the ripples travel far,” he said. “But that connection also inspires change. You can change anything you see around you. Don’t be afraid to dive in.”
Eighth-grader Jolee Strohmeyer appreciated the tangible steps that Eriksen shared for making a difference, from picking up trash to addressing the City Council.
“It was nice the way that he really cared about wildlife and … showed how we can make a change,” she said.
Her classmate Gracelyn Canon said the presentation inspired her to be more aware of her use of plastic bags.
“I thought it was cool and inspiring to learn about the plastic (and) its effects,” she said.