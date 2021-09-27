A story about a fatal fall at a local state park was the most-read story on TelegraphHerald.com this past week.

Below are the 10 most-read stories on the website from Sept. 20 through Sunday.

1.) Authorities ID victim of fatal fall at Bellevue State Park

2.) Biz Buzz: Longtime appliance business prepares for move amid continued growth

3.) Fiery Dubuque Community School Board mask meeting ends in status quo

4.) Biz Buzz: Kennedy Mall welcomes new tenants, bridal shop settling into Bluff Street location

5.) Names of victim, driver released after school bus strikes pedestrian in Guttenberg

6.) After more than 28K procedures, Dubuque orthopedic surgeon set to retire

7.) Police: Dubuque man arrested after making threats with a hammer at Prescott Elementary

8.) Comedy Bar plans reopening in Dubuque

9.) Dubuque construction company announces leadership changes

10.) Police: Driver leads officer on chase in Dubuque

