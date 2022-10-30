Peggy Herbst sat at a table in a hallway of Eisenhower Elementary School in Dubuque on Wednesday, watching as kindergartner Rose LeBeau drew the letter “S” with an orange marker.
“Do you know a word that begins with ‘S’?” Herbst asked.
“Snake,” said 5-year-old Rose, after thinking for a moment.
“That’s a good one,” Herbst said, pointing to the curved letter Rose had drawn. “And it even looks like a snake.”
Herbst, who retired from Eisenhower in 2015, now volunteers to work with kindergartners at the school four mornings each week.
“It’s so helpful having an additional person in the room, and she’s an amazing teacher, so the kids get that double dip,” said kindergarten teacher Stacey Ohara-Kremers. “We are so lucky to have her. She inspires us.”
Herbst spent 26 years teaching, including 14 years teaching kindergarten at Eisenhower, before her retirement at the end of the 2014-2015 school year. Immediately after she retired, she began volunteering to work with the students of several Eisenhower kindergarten teachers who had been her colleagues, including Ohara-Kremers and Taresa David.
“It’s a joy to be here,” Herbst said. “I know the teachers have lots on their shoulders, lots of responsibilities, so if I can help by reviewing and letting kids practice those skills, I’m glad to do this little part.”
Herbst said she typically spends several hours in the morning Monday through Thursday working in small groups or one-on-one with students. Each day, she leads activities and games to help them practice academic and social skills their teachers also are addressing during classroom lessons.
On Wednesday morning, she helped Rose and her classmate, 5-year-old Jase Beck, select small, colorful plastic letters from a bag, identify them and draw their shapes on a dry-erase board.
“The ‘V’ always has the pointy part looking down,” Herbst told Jase, turning the small plastic letter so it was oriented correctly.
She observed as he carefully drew the letter, then reminded him how to form the letter’s sound by touching his bottom lip to his top teeth.
Ohara-Kremers said Herbst is always the first to sign up to return when volunteers are contacted at the start of a new school year. The COVID-19 pandemic and associated precautions meant volunteers could not come into district classrooms during the 2020-2021 school year, so Herbst “couldn’t wait” to return last year when asked.
“How can you not love volunteering with little smiling faces?” she asked, as the kindergartners filed out of the classroom on their way to recess. “It’s really very fulfilling.”
