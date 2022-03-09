Seated at a cafeteria table at Dubuque Senior High School on Tuesday, junior Grace Downs shuffled a deck of cards.
She dealt them out in preparation for a game of speed with Principal Dan Johnson, a daily lunchtime ritual between the two.
“Just because you’re leaving doesn’t mean I’m going to let you win,” Grace joked.
In a message to Senior families on Monday night, Johnson announced that he will become principal of Ankeny (Iowa) High School beginning July 1.
He began his career at Senior in 2002 as a guidance counselor, progressing to assistant principal in 2008 and principal in 2013.
Johnson said he will deeply miss Senior students and staff and the Dubuque community. All three of his children will have graduated from Senior at the time of his departure, and he described Dubuque as a place of professional and personal growth.
However, he also looks forward to new opportunities in Ankeny.
“This is an opportunity for me to bring some of my leadership to another space and a place that has passionate teachers that want to do the right thing for students,” he said.
During his tenure as principal, Johnson has seen the school “totally transformed” around him through a major, ongoing renovation project.
He said he’s proud of the way that project, and all decisions at Senior, have been made collaboratively and with a student-centered focus.
“When you have passionate people who stay focused on the goal and you involve them in the problem-solving process, and you set up whatever structure is needed to pool your collective genius, amazing things happen,” he said. “That’s what we do here at Senior High School. We keep students at the center, and we work to help our students get to the next level.”
Back at the lunch table, the cards flew as Grace quickly gained the upper hand. Although Johnson rallied at the end of the game, Grace soon triumphantly slapped down her final card with a shout of “speed!”
“Dang it!” cried Johnson, laughing with her as they scooped up the cards.
Grace said she will miss not only her lunchtime card games with Johnson, but also the positive and engaging presence he brings to the school.
“He’s just really friendly and nice and always encouraging,” she said. “He’s not some principal you never see. He comes to classrooms and interacts with us.”
Sophomore Malena Wise-Maiden said Johnson encouraged her and some of her peers who were frequently late to class at the start of the school year.
“He told us just because we’re like that now doesn’t mean we can’t change,” she said. “It inspired me to do better … I like that he sees the future in us.”
Contacted by the Telegraph Herald, Dubuque district spokesman Mike Cyze said in an emailed statement, “We are thankful to Dan for his outstanding service to the district, especially Dubuque Senior High School, and we wish him much success in his new role.”
The district will quickly begin the search for the next principal of Dubuque Senior, with a goal of posting the position by the end of the week, according to Cyze.