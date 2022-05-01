The number of incidents during which Dubuque police used force increased by 38% from 2019 to 2021, but the increase came after a marked decrease, and department officials stress that those numbers require extra context to be fully understood.
The 226 such incidents in 2021 represented an increase of 14% over the five-year average.
The Dubuque Police Department tracks all incidents in which force is used by officers in the field. While the department’s use-of-force scale runs from verbal persuasion to deadly force, an officer only is considered to have used force if he or she has to physically restrain a subject — “non-pain compliance” — or take action higher on the scale. An officer drawing his or her weapon is considered a use of force, even if that weapon isn’t fired.
Police Chief Jeremy Jensen noted that officers are trained on when to use force and what level, but that encounters can change rapidly.
“You can jump up in the scale, either escalate or deescalate, pretty quickly,” he said. “But you can’t go above and beyond (reasonable use of force).”
The Police Department is budgeted for 113 sworn officers, though it has more than 15 openings.
Over the past five years, the department has averaged 199 use-of-force incidents reported by officers annually. But there has been a wide variation, with a low of 164 incidents in 2019 and the high of 226 in 2021.
The incidents in which force is used by police represent a small fraction of the more than 50,000 calls the department handled in both 2020 and 2021.
That remains true when only looking at arrests. Capt. Joe Messerich noted that in both years, only about 6% of the department’s total arrests involved an officer using force.
“Yes, we need to be transparent, and, yes, people have a right to know about our use of force, but in context, it’s dramatically lower (than the total number of arrests made without force),” he said.
Jensen said a lot of factors could have contributed to the increased number of use-of-force incidents in 2021, including an increase in brain-health-related calls the department handled. The department responded to 743 such calls in 2021, an increase of about 60% from 2020.
“Those stressors play into that (use-of-force total),” Jensen said. “We’ll have to watch this year’s stats and see if this is a trend, or if 2021 was an odd year.”
Force statistics
Messerich noted that the majority of incidents during which an officer used force did not involve them using a weapon.
He said about 60% of such incidents involve an officer just using physical strength to overcome an arrestee’s resistance.
“On the surface, you might look at our force numbers and think we’re a heavy-handed department,” he said. “But one thing people don’t realize is that a lot of these incidents are minor.”
Police data shows that 35 use-of-force reports filed in 2021 indicate that the reporting officer sustained an injury during the incident, down from 50 such reports in 2020. Also in 2021, 38 reports show that an arrestee had a visible injury after a use-of-force incident, but at least 10 of those injuries were not caused by the use-of-force incident itself.
No officers have fired their guns on duty in the past five years. In fact, Jensen said, there have only been two officer-involved shots-fired incidents since he joined the department in 1994. One of those incidents occurred during a shootout in 2009 at Knicker’s Saloon during an armed robbery. The other occurred in 1996, when an officer shot at a subject who approached him with a knife.
Still, the statistics show that officers are prompted to display their weapons during the course of duty.
Over the past five years, there have been an average of 85 times per year when an officer reported displaying a weapon. The total was 115 in 2021 — the highest total of the five-year period.
Messerich said officers most commonly draw their weapons in incidents in which they believe someone is or could be armed and dangerous.
He also noted that the number of times an officer reports displaying a weapon doesn’t necessarily correlate to an equal number of use-of-force incidents.
For example, two officers responding to an armed-and-dangerous call both draw their weapons. That would represent two incidents of officers displaying their weapons, while the call only would be counted once among the total use-of-force incidents logged by the department.
On average, there were 25 times annually an officer reported using pepper spray from 2017 to 2021, according to police data. In that timeframe, 2020 was the highest year for pepper spray use, with 29 such reports.
Messerich said some people are surprised to find that pepper spray is low on the department’s use-of-force scale, just above verbal persuasion and physical strength, but pepper spray is a good nonlethal option that won’t leave lasting marks.
“We may be justified in strikes or batons,” Messerich said. “But pepper spray is a good in-between if time allows. And once we get (arrestees) down to the station and get it washed out of their eyes, the effects are dissipated in 30 to 45 minutes, instead of leaving a bruise.”
Jensen added that officers rarely use their batons.
“I don’t remember the last time we used a baton, other than to break a window,” he said.
Reporting incidents, complaints
Reportable use-of-force incidents include anything beyond handcuffing a suspect who complies with all commands. That includes when a subject refuses to comply with an arrest and an officer takes their arms, Messerich said.
These incidents used to be tracked via paper reports, but Messerich said a new online system makes it easier to access and assess the data. The increased use of body cameras over the years also has made it easier when assessing reports, he added.
When officers create a force-related report, they list the type of force used and if there were any injuries stemming from the incident. They also write up a narrative of the incident.
Then, the report goes to the supervisor to review. That person aims to ensure that the level of force used was justified. The report then goes to Messerich to review.
“That’s probably one of the most important things,” Messerich said. “Not only does the officer file a report, but it’s then received and reviewed at two levels.”
From 2017 to 2021, 20 excessive-use-of-force complaints were brought to the Dubuque Police Department. The highest individual year was in 2021, when six such complaints were filed.
Only two of those complaints ended up being formally filed — one in 2019 and one in 2021. Following internal investigations, neither of those complaints were determined to be founded.
Messerich said all forms of use-of-force complaints are investigated, whether the complaint becomes formal or not.
A majority of complaints stay at a supervisory level, he said. Formal complaints go deeper with an investigation, including reviewing any camera footage of the incident and interviewing the subject and witnesses.
Oftentimes, he said, a review of body camera footage shows that the use of force was justified.
“That doesn’t always necessarily mean the complaint was false,” he said. “If they’re complaining about pepper spray, they may just be upset.”
Regular training
When it comes to use of force, all Dubuque officers receive training on a regular basis to ensure that their skills are up to date.
Lt. Brad Shannon, who has overseen the department’s defensive tactic training since 2014, said all officers in the state go through training at Iowa Law Enforcement Academy when becoming an officer.
That 16-week training goes through tactics such as handcuffing, performing searches, doing active countermeasures and taking down a suspect.
“Every week is a different focus,” Shannon said. “A lot of things are thrown at the officers, and it changes every week. And there’s an exam as well.”
The Dubuque Police Department also does its own field training, focusing on tactics similar to those taught at the state academy. Officers also undergo departmental training either annually or biannually, which also might review use-of-force tactics, Shannon said.
He added that instructors for training must be recertified every three years, and the Dubuque department currently has six certified defensive tactics instructors.
Cpl. Joel Cross said defensive tactics are part of an officer’s entire interaction with a potentially resistive subject, even down to the stance. Talking to a subject with hands up gives time for an officer to respond quickly if a suspect makes a sudden move, he said.
“But nine times out of 10, when you tell people they’re under arrest, it’s not an issue,” he said.
Tactics that can be used by an officer against a person who fights include elbow strikes, hits with the heel of a palm or roundhouse kicks, all of which are not meant to harm a subject as much as give an officer enough control to arrest them.
“It’s not supposed to be very technical,” Shannon said. “For us, it’s simply what works when we’re under stress and need to react.”
In addition, he said, officers always carry their gun and are trained to always think about ways in which they can draw their weapon should a situation escalate.
Shannon also said it has become the practice to have two officers respond to arrest a person instead of one, as it makes situations that much safer.
Having two officers get a person’s arms behind the back and handcuff the individual makes it less likely the person will try to flee and, therefore, decreases the need to use force in a situation, Cross added.
“Then, they’re under a lot of control and choose not to run,” he said. “With the psychology of this, they feel like their window of opportunity to fight is gone.”
Focus on less-harmful tactics
While deescalation tactics have been around for years, Shannon said, they have become a more integral part of police training in recent years.
“Everything that we do around defensive tactics is about minimizing risk,” he said. “For us, success is taking someone to jail with no fight. … When I was certified in 2005, (deescalation) was around, but it didn’t have as big of an emphasis as it does now. The gears have changed from how to fight, to how to not fight over the last 20 years.”
Jensen added that a focus on deescalation has been a part of the Dubuque department’s training since 2008.
“We never called it deescalation then, but we were putting some emphasis on how we talk to people,” he said. “There’s less injury for the everyday person and for the officer.”
Another way the department hopes to create less harm is by providing stun guns for officers.
City Council members approved their purchase starting in the coming fiscal year, which begins July 1. The move will supply all sworn officers with stun guns over the next five years at a cost of $378,800.
Department officials are in the process of drafting a policy regarding the use of stun guns. Messerich said they gathered policies from other departments to assist in drafting Dubuque’s own. Then, instructors will obtain their certification for using stun guns before training the rest of the department.
In addition to pepper spray, Jensen said, the stun guns will be another nonlethal tool officers can use when necessary.
“Using force is ugly,” he said. “People do get hurt. This creates another buffer.”
K-9s trained, but bites rare
The Dubuque Police Department records data separately on the K-9 unit, so its not included in the aforementioned use-of-force data.
But data shows that the K-9s — Eisen, Wisco and Nitro — have not dealt out a bite in years.
“We have not had one since 2015 for the current dogs,” said Capt. James Lembke, who supervises the K-9 unit.
He added that, despite being trained for police work, the dogs are extremely social.
“When you think of pictures from the 1960s with the riots, you see these snarling, snapping dogs,” Lembke said. “That’s not the case. These dogs would rather play fetch.”
Cpl. Brian Wullweber, who works with Eisen, said the K-9 unit trains regularly on everything the dogs might do in the field, from tracking items to building searches. Training also comes throughout any day in the form of obedience, the foundation for all K-9s.
He added that 98% of what the K-9 unit does focuses on detection. Eisen and Wisco focus on drug detection, and Nitro is the department’s explosives dog.
Nate Lech is the newest Dubuque officer to be trained with a K-9, having started working with Nitro in February. To do so, Lech trained both in-house with Nitro and obtained a certification in Wisconsin. K-9 officers need to recertify annually.
However, Lech might complete all of his training and never have a live explosives alert with Nitro.
“We want our (drug) dogs to find something,” Wullweber said. “(Lech) doesn’t want to find anything.”