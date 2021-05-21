LANCASTER, Wis. — A free concert series is returning this summer to a southwest Wisconsin community following a pandemic-related cancellation in 2020.
The Summer Nights at the Plaza concert series will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. on the second Tuesdays of June, July and August outside the Schreiner Memorial Library, 113 W. Elm St., in Lancaster, according to a press release.
Down from the Hills, a bluegrass, Cajun, country and folk music band from Blanchardville, opens the series on June 8.
Platteville’s The Wundos will perform rock and roll and country-pop classics and original songs July 13, and Ensemble Nouveau, a University of Wisconsin-Platteville music faculty sextet, will perform classical, traditional and modern music Aug. 10.
The three concerts will be livestreamed on Schreiner Memorial Library’s Facebook page. In case of rain, the outdoor concert will be canceled, but the band will play inside the library community room and will be livestreamed only.
Donations will be accepted through PayPal.