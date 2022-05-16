MAQUOKETA, Iowa -- The mood was lighthearted this morning as Jackson County officials gathered on a patch of ground in Maquoketa that will become the site of the new county jail.
"We're finally getting there," said Sheriff Brent Kilburg. "It's been a long time coming, so we're glad that we're finally able to see a little actual, physical progress."
County leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony for the new Jackson County Law Enforcement Center, near the intersection of East Maple Street and Jacobsen Drive.
Construction of the 32-bed facility is expected to take about 18 months. County leaders said the completed structure will help ensure the safety of the community and law enforcement, while also reducing the expense of transporting inmates out of the county because of size of the current jail.
"It's all about the safety of our public and our personnel," said County Supervisor Mike Steines.
The new law enforcement center will house both a jail and office space for the sheriff's department.
The facility will include a work station for deputies, space to keep evidence and an emergency operations center that can be used in the case of a natural disaster and that also will provide training space.
"It'll be much more functional, more efficient," Kilburg said. "It'll be much more safe for my corrections officers."
The 32-bed jail also represents a significant capacity upgrade from the current 11-bed facility, which was built in 1972. The additional room will allow the sheriff's department to separate inmates by additional classifications, such as by gender or to keep separate co-defendants in a case.
The existing jail has been cited by the Iowa Department of Corrections for having numerous deficiencies and safety risks. Authorities repeatedly have said the facility could be shut down by the state if the issues are not addressed.
Space limitations in the current jail means the sheriff's department has had to house Jackson County inmates in other counties more often than they would like, creating additional expenses and putting a strain on correctional officers.
With the size of the new jail, the sheriff's department will have space to house inmates from other counties, Kilburg said.
"I'm hoping to give (the correctional officers) a little relief and get a little relief for the taxpayers and bring in those inmates from out of county, kind of reverse that role, and then maybe we'll finally be making some housing costs off those people," he said.
Jackson County residents last year approved up to $5.9 million for the jail project after ballot measures to build a new jail failed in 2018 and 2019. County officials also initially planned to use $300,000 from the capital improvement plan for what was estimated to be a $6.2 million project.
But county supervisors in January approved $6.6 million in bids for the project. Officials attributed the increase to climbing material costs stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Supervisors have worked to reduce costs associated with the project, such as obtaining furnishings from the old Jackson County Regional Health Center when hospital officials constructed a new facility. The county also constructed a storage building that has an office for the contractor so the company won't have to rent a facility. The structure also will be able to be used for evidence storage for law enforcement.
A federal appropriations package passed by Congress in March included $262,500 for the emergency operations center, though Kilburg said officials still are waiting for that funding to be finalized.
"We've been looking at every angle we can to cut down that overall cost," said County Supervisor Jack Willey.
Kilburg said the new law enforcement center will make the sheriff's department more professional, bring the jail into compliance with state code and provide a better future for the community.
"I just think it’s a right step in the right direction," he said.
