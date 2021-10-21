A Dubuque man accused of recording himself choking and biting a baby and tossing the child across a room now faces unrelated sexual-abuse charges following an alleged incident in January.
Nicholas F. Beversdorf, 19, of 931 Garfield Ave., was arrested at 3:08 p.m. Tuesday at the Dubuque County Jail on a warrant charging third-degree sexual abuse-statutory rape, enticing a minor under 16 for a sexual purpose and indecent contact with a child.
Court documents state that Beversdorf sexually abused a girl in January after accompanying her and another person to a local business. The three people later went to Holiday Inn Express, 2080 Holliday Drive, where Beversdorf sexually abused the girl in a bathroom in the hotel’s lobby.
The girl reported the incident to police on Sept. 28.
The Telegraph Herald does not provide identifying information about victims of alleged sexual crimes.
Beversdorf previously was arrested in September on charges of willful injury and child endangerment causing injury.
Court documents state that officers responded on Aug. 20 to the home of Cheyenne Lynn Taylor-Kunkel, 22, of 3230 Getty Terrace, No. 204, to investigate a report of an injured child. Taylor-Kunkel told authorities that a 1-year-old girl had been injured while in Beversdorf’s care for a little more than two hours.
Police interviewed Beversdorf on Sept. 16. He told authorities that he believed that the baby’s injuries resulted from her falling off a plastic slide, hitting a book and then a table leg.
Police executed a search warrant on Beversdorf’s cellphone. Investigators reported finding three videos that Beversdorf recorded that showed him choking the baby twice, carrying her by her hair, biting her head and throwing her across a room onto a couch or bed.