Authorities said a vehicle fire spread to seven adjacent vehicles Wednesday morning in the parking lot of a Dubuque business.
Fire Chief Rick Steines said firefighters responded at 10:15 a.m. to the Nordstrom Distribution Center, 5050 Chavenelle Road, after receiving a report of a vehicle fire that was spreading in the facility’s parking lot.
“We had eight cars damaged — three totaled,” Steines said. “The cars were all parked next to each other.”
Steines said no injuries were reported.
Firefighters were on the scene for almost two hours.
An investigation did not show any signs of suspicious activity and indicated that the fire’s case was accidental, Steines said.
Steines did not have any estimate on monetary damages.