DYERSVILLE, Iowa — State and local officials are exploring options to address an abundance of wrong-way drivers on ramps of the U.S. 20 interchange on the west side of Dyersville.
The interchange opened in November 2016 and carries Dubuque County X-49 over the highway near FarmTek.
Dyersville Police Chief Brent Schroeder said the intersection has seen so many wrong-way drivers that Iowa Department of Transportation staff have installed additional “do not enter” signs, while also lowering existing signs to increase visibility.
DOT officials initially were confused by the sheer amount of wrong-way traffic as there is already significant signage in the area, Schroeder said. However, the issue became undeniable when DOT staff placed cameras in the area and found, on average, at least one car driving the wrong way every day.
Schroeder said additional steps are being explored, including adding better painted directional arrows and adding a direct connection to dispatch so an officer can be dispatched immediately to catch wrong-way drivers.