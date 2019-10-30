Participating seniors at Dubuque’s two public high schools on Tuesday favored U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., among the crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates while participating in the 2019 Iowa Youth Straw Poll.
Sanders garnered 37 votes, or about 20% of those cast by the participating seniors at Dubuque Senior and Hempstead high schools. South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg collected 17%, while entrepreneur and philanthropist Andrew Yang received 16%.
The students who voted in the Republican race overwhelmingly backed President Donald Trump over his much-lesser-known primary opponents. The president garnered 92% of the GOP votes.
The local numbers mirrored the statewide results Tuesday in the unscientific poll, which was conducted by the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office and was open to students across the state.
With more than 21,000 votes cast in both the Democratic and Republican races, Trump collected 91% of Republican votes, while Sanders led the Democratic pack with 15%.
Politics aside, Dubuque educators used the event as an opportunity to help their young charges get engaged in what can be a complicated primary process.
At Senior, government teacher Dain Leytem led his five classes of seniors through a crash course on Iowa’s caucus systems. He was joined by student teacher Ryan Murphy, who attends Loras College.
“A big part of the government class here at Dubuque Senior is preparing students to participate in the electoral process,” Leytem said. “We want them leaving here engaged and active citizens that are going out and making informed decisions.”
So rather than just have the students fill out the Iowa Secretary of State’s Youth Straw Poll ballot, Leytem and Murphy had students act out caucus procedures for both parties.
“We want to make sure we’re teaching the structure,” Leytem said. “We want to run them through it, have them learn about it in class, then have them do it.”
APOLITICAL POLITICS
Rather than have students advocate for actual candidates, though, the teachers made the options apolitical — “so that we’re focusing on the structure and the process and not so much the politics,” Leytem explained.
Instead of debating the merits of Trump and his primary opponents, for instance, students delivered stump speeches for college majors to get a taste of the Republican caucus process. Then, on scraps of paper, the students selected their winner: pre-med.
Rather than argue for specific candidates in the Democratic field, students spread out around the classroom to champion different Iowa higher education institutions.
Pierce Casper, a Senior student who served as a frontman for the University of Iowa in the Democratic caucus simulation, said he learned a lot about the state’s caucus system in recent weeks.
He said the experience has made him want to know more about the people running.
“That’s one thing I would like to know is more about the candidates,” he said. “This taught me a lot about the process. That helped. I think it’s interesting that Iowa does this caucusing and that we’re able to learn about it.”
To that point, Leytem and Murphy also assigned each student a candidate to research ahead of the straw poll, then present on a website to teach their peers.
CANDIDATE BREAKDOWN
Trump did well among students at both Senior and Hempstead, while Sanders was the top vote-getter among Democrats at each school.
The support for Yang among the students differed dramatically from the latest national CNN poll, in which he garnered support from 2% of respondents.
Hempstead government teacher Joel Miller said the difference might have stemmed from a video promise Yang made for the Iowa Youth Straw Poll. Miller said he showed that video and other candidate statements to his students.
“It took a whole class period or more to show the different candidates,” he said. “Mr. Yang struck a lot of notes with the kids when he recommended changing the voter age to 16. That’s the only one that struck a visual chord.”
Among the other Democratic presidential candidates, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., garnered the fourth-most votes from the seniors in Dubuque, followed by U.S. Sen. Michael Bennet, D-Colo.
In the recent national poll conducted by market research firm SSRS for CNN, former Vice President Joe Biden led the pack, garnering support from 34% of respondents. Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren received 19%, followed by Sanders at 16% and Buttigieg and Harris at 6% each.
Among the Dubuque seniors, Warren got the sixth-most votes and Biden finished in eighth.
OTHER RACES
Other races also were included in the straw poll.
U.S. Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, earned more than 50% of the vote statewide. She also won at Senior and Hempstead, while Democratic challenger Kimberly Graham had a strong performance with 19%.
U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, also eked out a victory statewide in the youth straw poll with just over 50%. Republican challenger Thomas Hansen, of Winneshiek County, came in second with 29% of the vote, while Iowa Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, received 20%.
Republican Darren White, of Jackson County, also hopes to challenge Finkenauer for Iowa’s First Congressional District seat. However, his name did not appear on the ballot distributed by the Iowa Secretary of State’s Office.